Boone, NC

App State genetic diversity study to inform US Fish and Wildlife conservation efforts for endangered NC plant

By Jessica Stump
appstate.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE, N.C. — Spreading avens, a rare plant that thrives in Western North Carolina — at elevations of more than 4,000 feet — is in danger of extinction. To help preserve and protect this federally endangered plant, whose scientific name is Geum radiatum, Appalachian State University’s Dr. Matt Estep has begun a five-year study to examine the genetic diversity and sustainability of populations located at Roan Mountain. The 2020–25 project is funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

today.appstate.edu
