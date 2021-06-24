STATE URGE CITIZENS TO WATCH FOR SIGNS OF ELDER ABUSE, NEGLECT, AND FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION
Santa Fe – In recognition of June being World Elder Abuse Awareness Month and Day, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham proclaimed June 15, 2021, as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The Governor joins the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing and the Aging and Long-Term Services Departments in recognition of this serious issue which has for too long, caused devastating results for many older adults.kgrt.com
