14207 Pleasant Creek Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23834

This is the home you've been waiting for! Stunning 5 bed, 3.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac in highly sought after Southcreek neighborhood. Meticulously maintained, you'll fall in love the minute you step inside and see the grand 2-story entry, the newly refinished hardwood floors (throughout the entire main level), and the Formal Living and Dining Rooms with crown molding. In the kitchen you'll find custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and a large island. The open concept floorplan allows for views of the spacious family room and breakfast room with vaulted ceilings and a Palladian window that lets in loads of light. On the main level you'll also find built in Klipsch speakers in the main rooms and on the deck. On the 2nd level there are 3 generously sized bedrooms, plus a huge primary bedroom with bonus sitting area and en-suite with dual vanities, a garden soaking tub, and separate shower. On the 3rd level is the 5th bedroom or bonus room with a private bathroom. Recent Updates: 2nd Floor HVAC (2015), 1st & 3rd Floor HVAC (2018), New Roof (2020). Hurry and schedule your showing before it's gone!!