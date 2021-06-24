How to Cook Lentils

Food writer and critic Scott Mowbray shares three simple lessons learned from living through 2020. Early in the Great Reopening, with all involved having been vaccinated, I cooked a dinner for four friends and my wife, and we sailed through an entire night without talking about the goddamned virus. The mood was giddy. I had decided to make a mix of South Indian and Bengali dishes and planned to finish with a Thai dessert. The curries involved the tempering and grinding of spices and then the further tempering and grinding of more spices for a multiplex of flavors. The strange resin stink of asafoetida (essential to many Indian dishes) and the jungly aroma of curry leaves mingled with the bite of mustard seeds and the mustiness of cumin and coriander that danced and popped in my hot cast-iron skillet. Little fermented rice-and-lentil-flour idli cakes accompanied a thin rasam broth made tart with tamarind and hot with chiles. I fried fish to a crusty exterior, immersing it in a Bengali “gravy” redolent with cardamom, ginger, and cilantro.