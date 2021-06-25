Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Call for submissions: Mizna's experimental issue

Posted by 
Abdi Isaaq
Abdi Isaaq
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFrdI_0aenw65900
Tamara Gak/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Mizna: The Experimental Issue, Winter 2021, is accepting submissions. The deadline is August 20, 2021.

Mizna is a critical platform for modern Arab and Southwest Asian and North African literature, film, art and cultural creation. Mizna has been developing a decolonized cultural space for more than two decades to represent the diversity of their community, stimulate interchange, investigate ideas and engage audiences in meaningful work.

Mizna is looking for pieces that question traditional forms, language and concepts in the literary process for its winter 2021 issue, guest-edited by Tarik Dobbs. Poetry, fiction, nonfiction, comics and hybrid print genres will all be evaluated as experimental works.

Mizna has a history of publishing avant-garde works. In this issue, Mizna wants to focus on problems about literary forms and conceptions, both within and outside of literary tradition.

Mizna is open to new forms and thoughts, as well as being pushed and astonished by high-quality, incisive and thought-provoking work. They would love to see something new on their space.

Experimental writing forms include, but are not limited to visual poetry; flash fiction; creative nonfiction; collage; erasure, dialogues, lists, text art, code; works that experiment with point-of-view, switch perspectives, the use of an unexpected voice, works that sit in an unconventional space on the page, poems that purposefully break tradition, stories written in one sentence, a memoir written about one moment.

Contributors are not required to identify as Arab/SWANA if their work is relevant to or in conversation with the social realities of the SWANA/Arab region or community. Contributors may also choose to completely expand this reality. Simultaneous submissions are acceptable, however, we ask that you notify us as soon as possible if your work is accepted elsewhere.

No minimum word count is required. Contributors can write up to 10 pages, 2000 words. Pieces can be submitted by email to mizna@mizna.org with any inquiries about contributions.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Abdi Isaaq

Abdi Isaaq

Minneapolis, MN
79
Followers
93
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis area writer and thinker

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Poetry#Arab#Southwest Asian#North African#Swana#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Creative Writing
News Break
Arts
Related
Books & LiteratureMPNnow

Bluff & Vine accepting submissions for 5th issue

Work is underway on the fifth issue of the Finger Lakes-based literary magazine Bluff & Vine. With release planned for the fall, area writers are encouraged to submit their fiction, nonfiction and poetry by Sept. 15. Bluff & Vine previously focused on the area around Keuka Lake. Starting last year,...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Call for Submissions: Coloring Book Art

Hey, artists! Team up with NCJ for our first-ever collaborative coloring book project. Proceeds from sales of this book will be shared between the contributing artists and NCJ to support local artists and local journalism, both of which are vital to our Humboldt County. Send us your black and white drawings and we’ll create the book for the coloring enjoyment of your fellow Humboldtians.
Seattle, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

Poetry Submission Guidelines

The Emerald is Currently Open to Poetry Submissions. The South Seattle Emerald is accepting short poetry submissions of previously unpublished works for our Sunday Poetry feature. We are particularly interested in submissions from South End writers from underrepresented and marginalized groups. We’re looking for poems that engage our senses and evoke our emotions from perspectives that are often overlooked.
Boston, MAbostonhassle.com

This Week In Experimental: Volume 61

The 2 Week Film Challenge is at an end, and I am excited to report that I have a cut of my project. I still have titles & credits to add, and I want to finesse the sound, but otherwise I feel great about what I was able to accomplish. I look forward to hearing from any of you who hunkered down over the last two weeks.
MusicPosted by
Daily Herald

Call for submissions to Poplar Creek Public Library's Soundwave Music Library

The Poplar Creek Public Library District is calling all musicians and bands from the Chicago area to submit original songs for consideration to their inaugural local music library, Soundwave. The service will deliver a diverse collection of local music through a free, user-friendly digital platform. Music must be submitted online by July 30, 2021 at https://soundwave.pclib.org.
Smithfield, RIValley Breeze

Library seeks art submissions

SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library is seeking submissions for its online art gallery. Submit to the library’s Virtual Art Gallery and the work will be displayed through the library’s digital channels (website, social media, etc.) on an online exhibition platform. Any medium will be accepted as long as it can be exhibited virtually. The exhibition will be on view with an ongoing, rolling submission.
Musicashevillefm.org

Part lll of women composer’s in experimental music

This week on “Melody in Mayhem”, Part lll of women composer’s in experimental music. Artists will include some you may know; Eliane Radique, Leah Bertucci & Daphne Oram but there will be many probably unfamiliar such as, Rhodri Davies, Tine Surel Lange, Diana McIntosh, Magda Drozd and much, much more. Let us bend your ear and your mind a little bit on Friday from 11PM until 2AM. If you miss the live broadcast you can always go to the archive and catch it on the following week: https://www.ashevillefm.org/show/melody-in-mayhem/
Commerce, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Streaming Taps Netflix’s Ajay Arora as SVP of Product, Commerce and Experimentation

Disney Streaming has hired Ajay Arora to lead its product, commerce and experimentation efforts across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+. Arora, who began in June, will be based in San Francisco and comes from streaming competitor Netflix, where he recently served as the director of product innovation for growth for the past four years. At Netflix, Arora worked on new payment options for subscribers, launched a lower-priced subscription tier in emerging markets and introduced a bundled product with cable and telephone company operators.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Submissions open for Music Victoria Awards

The Music Victoria Awards will return in 2021 to celebrate the achievements of venues, artists and industry professionals across Melbourne and regional Victoria. Submissions for this year’s November awards are now open, with a number of changes being introduced to reflect the evolving state of the industry. Most notably, Music...
Columbus, OHcolumbusmonthly.com

Real Wedding Submissions Now Open!

Now’s your chance to send in your wedding for consideration in our next print issue. Have you gotten married in the last year? Or maybe your wedding is coming up this summer? Either way, we want to feature your wedding in our next issue, which will release this December. We’re accepting submissions now through the end of September; just fill out the form at cbuswedmag.com/submit to be considered for print or web inclusion!
Entertainmentc21media.net

Wildseed relaunches submissions portal

Bristol-based kids and family indie Wildseed Studios is relaunching its submissions portal, through which emerging creators are in with a chance of securing up to £10,000 (US$13,900) each to develop their own projects. Wildseed, which was set up in 2013 by ex-BBC exec Jesse Cleverly and former Aardman exec Miles...
Entertainmentazarts.gov

Writing/Art/Music Open Submissions

Interested parties can contact us at callantorsney.com. Must be Arizona locals. How to Apply: Email us at [email protected] OR read more information on our website at callantorsney.com.
Musicthefocus.news

RIP Lil Neff: Death of DC rapper at 21 shocks fans

News of Lil Neff’s death broke on Friday, 9 July 2021, shocking friends and fans of the DC rapper. Lil Neff passed away at the age of 21. He was born on 1 November 1999. He rose to prominence between 2013 and 2015, after dropping his two viral songs “Tap Boomin” and “FSCM.” Lil Neff was growing in popularity on the DC rap scene, having accumulating a large social media following. As of his death, Neff had over 37,000 Instagram followers.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Abdi Isaaq

Upcoming Live Music Events in Plymouth, Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — We're in the middle of summer, and the pandemic is getting slightly better. Visiting your local recreation spot can be added to your summer activities. If you are living or plan to visit Plymouth, Minnesota, be ready for their upcoming list of live music events started in mid-July all the way to the end of the month.
Lifestylefragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: July 12 - July 18

Ready or not here it comes, one of the biggest love affair opportunities this year so far. Your new or revamped love interest will override everything else. If you’re already stationed in a relationship, expect to get new wings, and also go to territories that were yet unknown to mankind. If you are creatively inclined and are involved in some projects this week, expect to reach the maximum peak of your creativity. Sharpen your insight into the spaces of others for maximum benefit. By Le Ré Noir try #286 Tarte bizarre, #300 Dis-moi ça! or #88 Oliban Séducteur.

Comments / 0

Community Policy