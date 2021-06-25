Call for submissions: Mizna's experimental issue

Tamara Gak/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Mizna: The Experimental Issue, Winter 2021, is accepting submissions. The deadline is August 20, 2021.

Mizna is a critical platform for modern Arab and Southwest Asian and North African literature, film, art and cultural creation. Mizna has been developing a decolonized cultural space for more than two decades to represent the diversity of their community, stimulate interchange, investigate ideas and engage audiences in meaningful work.

Mizna is looking for pieces that question traditional forms, language and concepts in the literary process for its winter 2021 issue, guest-edited by Tarik Dobbs. Poetry, fiction, nonfiction, comics and hybrid print genres will all be evaluated as experimental works.

Mizna has a history of publishing avant-garde works. In this issue, Mizna wants to focus on problems about literary forms and conceptions, both within and outside of literary tradition.

Mizna is open to new forms and thoughts, as well as being pushed and astonished by high-quality, incisive and thought-provoking work. They would love to see something new on their space.

Experimental writing forms include, but are not limited to visual poetry; flash fiction; creative nonfiction; collage; erasure, dialogues, lists, text art, code; works that experiment with point-of-view, switch perspectives, the use of an unexpected voice, works that sit in an unconventional space on the page, poems that purposefully break tradition, stories written in one sentence, a memoir written about one moment.

Contributors are not required to identify as Arab/SWANA if their work is relevant to or in conversation with the social realities of the SWANA/Arab region or community. Contributors may also choose to completely expand this reality. Simultaneous submissions are acceptable, however, we ask that you notify us as soon as possible if your work is accepted elsewhere.

No minimum word count is required. Contributors can write up to 10 pages, 2000 words. Pieces can be submitted by email to mizna@mizna.org with any inquiries about contributions.

