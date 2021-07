Co-hosts Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr. recap Jon Rahm's first major championship victory at the 121st U.S. Open. Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Louis Oosthuizen all share their thoughts on the compelling championship at Torrey Pines.

