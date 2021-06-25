Black Survivors 'Empowered Choices'

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — While the road to recovery for breast cancer survivors has become easier thanks to advancements in medicine, some populations still face obstacles in treatment and aftercare.

According to research from the University of Houston-Downtown and University of Houston, Black women still experience inequality when it comes to receiving information and access to treatment options.

The study “Empowered Choices: African American Women’s Breast Reconstruction Decisions”, recently published in the American Journal for Health Behavior, showed how Black women came to a decision when considering breast reconstructive surgery and the challenges they face.

According to Dr. Shahnjayla Connors, UHD Assistant Professor of Health & Behavioral Sciences, Black women have a higher death rate when it comes to breast cancer. She would like to ensure that Black women have the option to do reconstructive surgery.

She added that reconstructive surgery could affect the survivor’s mental and emotional well-being as well as the overall quality of life of the Black women.

The recent UHD-UH study interviewed 23 Black women whether they choose the procedure or not. Seventeen participants received the surgery, while the remaining six did not choose to undergo breast reconstruction.

“Empowered Choices” was the theme that emerged when researchers analyzed the responses. It represented the Black women’s decision-making that focused on the communities’ physical, psychological empowerment and support.

Among the factors that impact their decision-making are existing pamphlets and brochures informing patients about reconstructive surgery. Connors and her fellow researchers pointed out the lack of diversity and representation within educational materials and decision aids to African-Americans.

“They feel excluded from the process. It is important that educational materials are culturally competent,” said Connor.

Additionally, Black women are not made aware of breast reconstruction as an option, and research showed that Black women are less likely to be offered this procedure.

Connor mentioned, there could be many issues that contribute to the lack of access to breast reconstruction. It could either be they are not receiving the information from their doctors or cancer center, or competing needs may take precedent over the surgery and its recovery time.

Another factor that could be affecting the decision-making is whether this procedure is included in their insurance. Many women are unaware that the Women’s Health and Cancer Rights Act influenced legislation supporting breast reconstructive surgery insurance coverage, said Connor.

These women also pointed out cancer survivors’ support groups as motivating their decision. These groups are critical in providing information and guidance to women.

Reconstruction surgery was considered a cosmetic procedure, but now Connor said that the procedure is part of the recovery, and women should be informed of this option before undertaking the mastectomy.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.