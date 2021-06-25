Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Black Survivors 'Empowered Choices'

Posted by 
Jackson Cutler
Jackson Cutler
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgqBF_0aenmDot00
National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — While the road to recovery for breast cancer survivors has become easier thanks to advancements in medicine, some populations still face obstacles in treatment and aftercare.

According to research from the University of Houston-Downtown and University of Houston, Black women still experience inequality when it comes to receiving information and access to treatment options.

The study “Empowered Choices: African American Women’s Breast Reconstruction Decisions”, recently published in the American Journal for Health Behavior, showed how Black women came to a decision when considering breast reconstructive surgery and the challenges they face.

According to Dr. Shahnjayla Connors, UHD Assistant Professor of Health & Behavioral Sciences, Black women have a higher death rate when it comes to breast cancer. She would like to ensure that Black women have the option to do reconstructive surgery.

She added that reconstructive surgery could affect the survivor’s mental and emotional well-being as well as the overall quality of life of the Black women.

The recent UHD-UH study interviewed 23 Black women whether they choose the procedure or not. Seventeen participants received the surgery, while the remaining six did not choose to undergo breast reconstruction.

“Empowered Choices” was the theme that emerged when researchers analyzed the responses. It represented the Black women’s decision-making that focused on the communities’ physical, psychological empowerment and support.

Among the factors that impact their decision-making are existing pamphlets and brochures informing patients about reconstructive surgery. Connors and her fellow researchers pointed out the lack of diversity and representation within educational materials and decision aids to African-Americans.

“They feel excluded from the process. It is important that educational materials are culturally competent,” said Connor.

Additionally, Black women are not made aware of breast reconstruction as an option, and research showed that Black women are less likely to be offered this procedure.

Connor mentioned, there could be many issues that contribute to the lack of access to breast reconstruction. It could either be they are not receiving the information from their doctors or cancer center, or competing needs may take precedent over the surgery and its recovery time.

Another factor that could be affecting the decision-making is whether this procedure is included in their insurance. Many women are unaware that the Women’s Health and Cancer Rights Act influenced legislation supporting breast reconstructive surgery insurance coverage, said Connor.

These women also pointed out cancer survivors’ support groups as motivating their decision. These groups are critical in providing information and guidance to women.

Reconstruction surgery was considered a cosmetic procedure, but now Connor said that the procedure is part of the recovery, and women should be informed of this option before undertaking the mastectomy.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Jackson Cutler

Jackson Cutler

Houston, TX
86
Followers
93
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering Texas sports and news. Go Astros!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Breast Surgery#Black Women#University Of Houston#Uhd#African Americans#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Jackson Cutler

Get to know Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON, TX — The Texas Medical Center or TMC is the world’s largest medical metropolis at the forefront of life science research. TMC fosters cross-institutional collaboration, creativity, and innovation because we can push the boundaries of what is possible when we work together.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jackson Cutler

HHSC Virtual and Face-to-Face behavioral and mental training courses

HOUSTON, TX — The Health Human Services Commission provides programs to educate people about behavioral and mental health. The Health Human Services Commission (HHSC) programs address a lot of mental or behavioral health topics. It provides resources through helpful websites, training, presentations, and resource guides that can be accessed face to face or virtually.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jackson Cutler

Houston Space Center's Stars & STEM Evening

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Space Center has announced the return of its Stars & STEM Program. With new policies and procedures, the Stars and STEM Program will welcome back students interested in joining the program and will experience the wonders of space exploration through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Texas StatePosted by
Jackson Cutler

Texas CARES provides free COVID-19 antibody tests

HOUSTON, TEXAS — The Texas Coronavirus Antibody Response Survey or Texas CARES is a survey conducted to help better understand the human antibody response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The survey participants will help to measure things like how many people in the survey have COVID-19 antibodies and how long those antibodies last.

Comments / 0

Community Policy