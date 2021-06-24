Day 4 Highlights and Results From the 2021 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

The 64 athletes competing for Team USA in men’s track and field at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 include veteran Olympic medalists such as four-time Olympian Galen Rupp and three-time Olympians Matthew Centrowitz and Will Claye. Abdi Abdirahman, 44, who made his fifth Olympic team, will be the oldest runner ever to compete for Team USA at the Games, while 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton is the youngest American male track athlete to qualify for the Olympics in 57 years.