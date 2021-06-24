Cancel
Day 4 Highlights and Results From the 2021 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

By The Runner’s World Editors
RunnersWorld
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we saw Elise Cranny win the women’s 5,000 meters make her first Olympic team alongside her training partner Karissa Schweizer. The men’s 800 meters saw a huge upset as 2019 world champion Donovan Brazier didn’t make the Olympic team. And Elle Purrier St. Pierre claimed a spot on her first Olympic team in the mile after being so dominant at the distance throughout this season. And—a drama-filled two heats of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase!

