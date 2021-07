So, we’re about to unlock the world on July 19, are we? Not so, if you’re a Latin American tour company or UK-based specialist operator, or an airline like Avianca or Latam that connects – or once connected – this little country with that big, beautiful continent. Or a local tour guide in Peru whose main income was showing British people around Machu Picchu and Cuzco. Or an eco-lodge in the Brazilian Pantanal that depends on revenues from British visitors to fund the protection of endangered species. Or, for that matter, a rare Galapagos green turtle living in the seas off that Edenic archipelago, which, like all the other species in its unique ecosystem, relies on a tourism presence and revenues to keep out illegal Chinese fishing vessels.