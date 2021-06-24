Cancel
Lifestyle

Balearics, Malta and some Caribbean islands added to green list

By Ian Taylor
Travel Weekly
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government has confirmed important additions to the green list of destinations open to travellers from England following announcements by the devolved administrations in Northern Ireland and Scotland. The Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira and some Caribbean islands will be added to the green list from 4am next Wednesday, June 30.

Grant Shapps
Northern Ireland
U.K.
Scotland
Tunisia
