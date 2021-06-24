Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — June 24

By Nicholas Pongratz
beincrypto.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks Nvidia and Far Peak. This has probably been the worst week yet, in what has already been a difficult period for Bitcoin (BTC). After hovering around resistance at $40,000 towards the end of last week, BTC began to sink back down, reaching $35,000 by June 19. Although it managed to edge back up to $36,000, even after falling to $34,000 on June 20. But by June 21, BTC’s price had fallen below $33,000, before spending hours below $30,000 for the first time this year. However, selling pressure at that point raised it back up to $34,000 on June 23, where it is currently trading.

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Stocks#Bitcoin Network#Btc#Microstrategy#Chinese#Fed#Td Securities#Nvda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 13/07/21

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, led by gains in gold mining sector stocks. Meanwhile, imprisonment of former President, Jacob Zuma steered protests across the country. Gold Fields (JO: GFIJ ), Harmony Gold Mining and Sibanye Stillwater (JO: SSWJ ) advanced 4.3%, 3.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Platinum mining...
Stocksbitcoinmagazine.com

Make Or Break For The Bitcoin Price Stock-To-Flow Model

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. It is close to make or break for the stock-to-flow (S2F)...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) - P/E: 4.57. Bel Fuse has reported Q1 earnings per share at -0.23, which has decreased by 215.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.2. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.56%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 1.67% in the previous quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands has reported...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin Outflows From Exchanges Hits 2,000 BTC in Daily Withdrawals

Net transfer volume of bitcoin out of exchanges has seen outflow dominance climb to an estimated 2,000 BTC in daily withdrawals. According to On-chain market analysis company Glassnode, July has seen more bitcoin being withdrawn from exchanges than being sent to exchanges. In a recent report, Glassnode stated that a...
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Advances On Upbeat China Trade Data

The Australian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as strong China trade data suggested that the economic recovery is underway, while investors awaited corporate earnings, inflation data and Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues about the strength of the economy.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

On-Chain Analysis: NUPL Analysis of BTC & ETH

In this article, BeInCrypto will take a look at on-chain indicators for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) will be analyzed and compared to the previous bullish cycles, in order to determine if the long-term trend is still bullish. BTC. NUPL is used to calculate profits or...
BusinessCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Weakens as US Inflation Hits 13-Year High

The largest cryptocurrency is seen by many digital-asset investors as a hedge against inflation, and so the price reaction led to some head-scratching among Wall Street analysts. That’s been the case for the past couple months as the U.S. Bureau of Labor’s consumer price index (CPI) accelerated, with the price of bitcoin tumbling to about $32,800 now from an all-time high near $65,000 in April.
MarketsNew York Post

Bitcoin trading volume sank 40 percent in June

Trading volumes at major cryptocurrency exchanges fell by more than 40 percent in June, research showed on Monday, with a regulatory crackdown in China and lower volatility among the factors depressing activity. Spot trading volumes fell 42.7 percent, to $2.7 trillion, with derivative volumes down 40.7 percent, to $3.2 trillion,...
Industrymarketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil sinks on Delta Variant concerns, Gold softer, Bitcoin

COVID-19 variant concerns are dragging down crude prices. The robust crude demand outlook is starting to take a hit as many countries continue to struggle with the more infectious Delta variant. Even the US is seeing a surge as low vaccinated states are behind the 47% increase in cases over the previous week. England will end lockdown rules on July19th even though they might see a surge in infections leading to 1,000 to 2,000 people being admitted to the hospital daily till the peak in August. This pandemic once again feels far from over and that is dragging down optimism for a robust crude demand story going forward.
Marketskitco.com

Gold price levels for the week ahead

(Kitco News) - Gold has started the week on the back foot during the Asian session as the price of the yellow metal dipped below $1800/oz. During early EU trade, the price has come back up but it is interesting to see the levels to watch for the week. There seems to be a short-term consolidation between $1819-1790/oz.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC heads to $36,700

Bitcoin price came under selling pressure last Thursday with markets rolling over into negative territory. BTC was able to pair the losses and tried to extend during the weekend. A technical study is keeping upside price action muted for now. Bitcoin price rolled over last Thursday after markets underwent some...
Businessdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Dollar Weakness Benefits Gold

The US dollar’s ​​gains and fears of the rapid spread of the Corona Delta variable have ended. These factors contributed to the stability of the gold price. It is above the psychological resistance of 1800 dollars an ounce throughout last week’s trading, with gains to the resistance level of 1819 dollars an ounce. This is its highest in nearly a month before closing trading for the past week around the 1808 level per ounce. Despite the great recovery in global financial markets, the yellow metal found additional support with lower US Treasury yields. The gold price recorded a weekly gain of about 2%, reducing its loss since the start of 2021 to date to less than 5%.
Businesskitco.com

Gold and silver move higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - After falling 0.12% on Monday gold is starting Tuesday's session on the front foot and has moved back above $1800/oz to trade 0.30% higher overnight. Silver (0.31%) is also looking firmer and has also taken out the whole of the move lower from the first trading day of the week. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is trading flat at $4.32/lb and spot WTI is 0.32% higher.
Businessdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bullish Above 1.3900

Set a buy-stop at 1.3910 and a take-profit at 1.3960. Add a stop-loss at 1.3850. Set a sell-stop at 1.3870 and a take-profit at 1.3800. Add a stop-loss at 1.3950. The GBP/USD pair tilted upwards ahead of the latest US inflation data and the upcoming UK reopening. The pair rose to 1.3896, which was about 1.2% above the lowest level last week.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Like This Unique Gold Stock

Buying gold directly or investing in gold miners isn't always the best way to add precious metals exposure to your portfolio. In many cases, royalty and streaming companies will provide a better balance of risk and reward. Recently, one streaming company's share price has lagged behind its peers, but that...
Businessfxempire.com

Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Minor Trend Changes to Up on Trade Through $1819.50

Gold futures are edging higher early Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar gave back some of yesterday’s gains against a basket of currencies. Helping to put a lid on prices, however, are firm U.S. Treasury yields. The range is tight and volume relatively low as investors cautiously looked forward to U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s timeline for easing bond purchases.
CurrenciesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum Start the Week Weak

Israel has seized digital wallets linked to Hamas. CoinDesk warns of a "bearish crossover." Cryptocurrencies are starting out the week on a weak note. As of 10 a.m. EDT Monday, the prices of several of the biggest names in cryptocurrency are stumbling out of the gate:. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is down...

Comments / 0

Community Policy