Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — June 24
This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks Nvidia and Far Peak. This has probably been the worst week yet, in what has already been a difficult period for Bitcoin (BTC). After hovering around resistance at $40,000 towards the end of last week, BTC began to sink back down, reaching $35,000 by June 19. Although it managed to edge back up to $36,000, even after falling to $34,000 on June 20. But by June 21, BTC’s price had fallen below $33,000, before spending hours below $30,000 for the first time this year. However, selling pressure at that point raised it back up to $34,000 on June 23, where it is currently trading.beincrypto.com
