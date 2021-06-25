Cancel
Cuyahoga County, OH

Get to know Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District's Cuyahoga ReLeaf

Terrence Jacobs
Terrence Jacobs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRo9O_0aenY7B000
Noah Buscher/Unsplash

CUYAHOGA, OH — Cuyahoga ReLeaf, an initiative of the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, is actively involved in restoring Cuyahoga County's tree canopy. Cuyahoga ReLeaf offers a variety of initiatives, including an annual tree sale, education events, seasonal tree gifts and volunteer opportunities for those interested in urban forestry. Cuyahoga SWCD supports the Healthy Urban Tree Canopy funding program in Cuyahoga County.

The Cuyahoga ReLeaf initiative also offers booklets and talks on how to properly plant and care for trees. Native Urban Tree Starters (NUTS) is a Cuyahoga ReLeaf program that involves students in rebuilding the tree canopy in our county by growing trees from gathered seeds. Teachers and students can get involved with Project Plant It by planting trees on their school grounds.

The loss and restoration of our forest canopy is a critical issue in community and watershed health, and Cuyahoga ReLeaf addresses it. Since its inception in 2010, this project has provided watershed groups and communities throughout the Cuyahoga River watershed and beyond with tools for planting and growing trees to improve water quality and watershed health.

The program, which was first established by Cuyahoga River Restoration, is currently overseen by Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District and will serve as the umbrella under which other tree-related activities developed by Cuyahoga SWCD will be developed.

Their newest program is called the Legacy Tree Fund. The Cuyahoga SWCD will match funds earned through the Legacy Tree Fund (up to $5,000 total) and will be utilized exclusively to plant trees. The Cuyahoga SWCD is collaborating with Bay Village, Independence, Parma and South Euclid, all of whom have graciously agreed to co-sponsor the event.

This initiative was created at the request of contributors who have generously supported the Cuyahoga SWCD's conservation efforts.

The next program is Camp Canopy. Camp Canopy receives annual scholarships from the Cuyahoga SWCD. Cuyahoga County high school students who are really interested in conservation concerns and enjoy a good walk in the woods are eligible for scholarships. It'll be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for youngsters to learn about forestry, conservation, and natural resource protection while also exposing them to the great outdoors.

Camp Muskingum in Carroll County hosts Camp Canopy, a week-long program. Forest ecology, including silviculture, tree identification and forestry products, are the focus of the camp. Although it is primarily an academic school, good swimming, softball and other leisure facilities are available.

Students must attend a Cuyahoga County school. Incoming freshmen through graduating seniors are eligible to participate (up to 19 years of age). Camp Muskingum in Carroll County hosts a week-long resident camp in June. The camp is about a 1.5-hour journey east of Tuscarawas County from Cleveland.

And that’s not all. There is a variety of other programs offered as well. These programs are: Conservation Action Grant & Scholarship Fund, Cuyahoga County Healthy Urban Tree Canopy Grant Program, Let the Flare See the Air, Native Seed, Plant and Tree Sales, NUTS - Native Urban Tree Starters and Rocky River Backyard Buffers.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

ABOUT

Ohio-born, Cleveland raised and blessed with wanderlust

