Artis Ware Center to focus on education choice policies

I am writing in support of the extension of the contract for Dr. Thomas Hagerman that was presented in the Inquirer June 25 edition [“Board extends superintendent’s contract”]. I have had the pleasure of working with Dr. Hagerman and his superb support leadership and staff for the past year during this tumultuous COVID-19 season. I and several of our community physician colleagues worked on an educational video to provide a clear and consistent message regarding the vaccines and importance of becoming vaccinated. We also were engaged at numerous times to help guide the process of navigating this challenging school year with respect to proper policy for children, teachers and staff.