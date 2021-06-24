Cancel
Artis Ware Center to focus on education choice policies

By Jon Styf
The Center Square
(The Center Square) – The Palmetto Promise Institute announced a partnership with Sen. Tim Scott to create The Artis Ware Center for Education Opportunity. The center, located at palmettopromise.org/artis-ware, will be home to information and data related to education in the state of South Carolina as it moves forward in education policy. Named after Scott’s grandfather, the center will prioritize education choice and finance while focusing on the needs of parents and students.

