Jefferson County, AR

SIMMONS FIRST FOUNDATION DONATES TO JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S K-9 FUNDRAISER

By Wesley Carnicle
Posted by 
South Ark Daily
South Ark Daily
 19 days ago
The Simmons First Foundation has generously donated $2500 to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 fundraiser. The Simmons First Foundation was established in 2013 to help give back to the communities that have been so vital to the continuing growth and success of Simmons Bank. Former Simmons CEO Mr. Tommy May heads up the foundation and guides it in its mission to build stronger and more vibrant communities for the future.

