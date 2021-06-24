SIMMONS FIRST FOUNDATION DONATES TO JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S K-9 FUNDRAISER
The Simmons First Foundation has generously donated $2500 to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 fundraiser. The Simmons First Foundation was established in 2013 to help give back to the communities that have been so vital to the continuing growth and success of Simmons Bank. Former Simmons CEO Mr. Tommy May heads up the foundation and guides it in its mission to build stronger and more vibrant communities for the future.searkweather.com
