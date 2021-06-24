SIMMONS FIRST FOUNDATION DONATES TO JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S K-9 FUNDRAISER

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware that there have been numerous phone calls made in an attempt to defraud citizens of funds. It has been reported that the scam callers are claiming to be a law enforcement officer and in some case are using actual local law enforcement officers’ names from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Pine Bluff Police Department. These criminals are claiming to their intended victim that a court date or jury selection has been missed and a warrant has been (or will be) issued unless they pay a fine.