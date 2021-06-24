Cancel
POTUS

Unemployment dips slightly as states grapple over federal benefits

By Casey Harper
The Center Square
The Center Square
 17 days ago
(The Center Square) - Newly released federal data shows unemployment numbers improved slightly this week as states consider whether to turn away federal jobless benefits. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data Thursday showing the number of new unemployment claims filed changed little in the last week. Though unemployment has improved since the pandemic, it remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic figures.

Related
Economyelizabethton.com

Ending federal unemployment benefits will result in lasting harm to working families

With just hours left before federal unemployment benefits are abruptly cut off, Tennessee workers are scared. For many who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, this extra $300 a week has been a critical lifeline that has allowed Tennesseans to put food on their tables, pay their bills, and stay in their homes while searching for work. Now, that remaining bit of security during a difficult time has been cut off as a direct result of Governor Bill Lee’s disregard and disrespect for the needs of those who are still feeling the painful and ongoing effects of this pandemic.
Wyoming StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Federal unemployment benefits end, but Wyoming tourism worker shortage persists

(The Center Square) – As Wyoming gears up for another summer of increased visitation, tourism-reliant businesses are still struggling to find enough workers to operate fully. Many business owners attribute the predicament to unemployment benefits people are receiving, Wyoming Public Media reported. Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne, echoed that...
Economyabc45.com

Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped federal unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation Friday that would have ended additional federal benefits created during the pandemic for North Carolina's unemployed before the program expires nationwide. His action counters trends by Republican governors to no longer accept the supplemental payments. Cooper said he blocked the...
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida sees dip in unemployment claims in final week of federal assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Florida had a dip in new unemployment claims during the final week in which jobless people could get $300 a week in federal assistance. In a report released Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor estimated that 6,086 new jobless claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended June 26, down from a revised count of 7,667 in the week that ended June 19.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Hoosiers seek answers as wait for federal unemployment benefits continues

INDIANAPOLIS – After a judge’s preliminary injunction Friday that Indiana must continue its participation in the federal pandemic unemployment benefits, many Hoosiers are still waiting to receive their payments this week. “I hate this because this is a nightmare,” said Ricky Peavler, who lives in Indianapolis. Peavler said he had...
Indiana State953wiki.com

Judge: Federal pandemic unemployment benefits must continue in Indiana

A Marion County judge has temporarily halted Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order to stop providing federal pandemic unemployment benefits, meaning those benefits will continue to flow to out-of-work Hoosiers for the time being. Judge John Hanley issued the order Friday, less than two weeks after the faith group Concerned Clergy of...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Center Square

Oklahoma offering return-to-work cash incentive

(The Center Square) – Oklahomans who have gone back to work since the COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible for a $1,200 back-to-work incentive. "Oklahoma businesses were hit extremely hard by the pandemic and eventually faced an unprecedented labor shortage," Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, told The Center Square. "When the return-to-work incentive was announced in late May, there were nearly 200,000 employable Oklahomans who had not returned to the workforce."
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Md. Judge Temporarily Halts Early End of Federal Unemployment Benefits

A Maryland judge has temporarily halted the early end of weekly federal unemployment benefits for state residents. The enhanced federal benefits, including supplemental $300 weekly payments, had been set to end for Marylanders at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The decision came after the judge heard arguments Friday in two lawsuits over...

