Unemployment dips slightly as states grapple over federal benefits

With just hours left before federal unemployment benefits are abruptly cut off, Tennessee workers are scared. For many who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, this extra $300 a week has been a critical lifeline that has allowed Tennesseans to put food on their tables, pay their bills, and stay in their homes while searching for work. Now, that remaining bit of security during a difficult time has been cut off as a direct result of Governor Bill Lee’s disregard and disrespect for the needs of those who are still feeling the painful and ongoing effects of this pandemic.