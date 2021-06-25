Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Coit Road Farmers' Market and anchor for Cleveland's east side since 1932

Terrence Jacobs
Terrence Jacobs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDEXs_0aenUesm00
Shelley Pauls/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The Coit Road Farmers’ Market has been an anchor for Cleveland’s east side in providing access to affordable, locally grown farm-fresh products to the people of greater Cleveland since 1932.

The market is operated all year round by the East Cleveland Farmers Market Preservation Society (ECFM), a non-profit organization.

Here is a list of the vendors available in the market:

  1. Spices, fruits, and vegetables: B & C Farm (Seasonal), Community Greenhouse Partners, Fun E Farm (Seasonal), Gloria’s Garden, Rahamatu, Needham Gardens, Secor’s Farm and Nursery (Seasonal), SpiceHound, Will Norris – Tomato Guys in Old Brooklyn
  2. Meat, Chicken, Pork and egg: Community Greenhouse Partners, Colin Brown – Gifted Grass in Medina County, Miriam’s Pierogies, Needham Gardens
  3. Bread, cakes, pies, and gluten-free baked goods: Inner City Bakery, Lamar’s Pies, No Wheat, No Worries, The Farm at Chatham Lea (Winter)

For more information about vendors and how to become a vendor visit, http://www.coitmarket.org/?p=18

There are also exciting and fun events in the market. Here are some of the upcoming ones:

1. Care-A-Van

This is a monthly wellness series free for the public featuring health screening and food demonstrations. Join each month and discover new things. It is held every second Saturday each month.

Date and time: Saturday, July 10, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

2. Volunteer at the Market Site

Help the Coit Road Farmers’ Market and Urban Farm clean, repair and organize the market to make it more appealing and beautiful. This is an excellent opportunity for communities, organizations and youth to participate.

Date and time: Saturday, August 21, from 9 AM to 12 PM.

If you have any questions, please call 216-640-0342 or email info@foodstrong.org.

For more detailed information about Coit Road Farmers’ Market, please visit http://www.coitmarket.org/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Cleveland, OH
