Emerging Markets ETF Could Attract Buyers If It Breaks Out

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.