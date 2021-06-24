Roger Sloan shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
Roger Sloan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.www.pgatour.com
Comments / 0