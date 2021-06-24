Cancel
Roger Sloan shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship

 19 days ago

Roger Sloan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

