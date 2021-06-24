$10,000 treasure hunt commences in Salt Lake City

Treasure hunters are flocking to the Utah wilderness in search of a buried chest filled with $10,000. Explorer enthusiasts John Maxim and David Cline have unleashed a wave of treasure hunter tourism on the greater Salt Lake City area after promising their followers online that a treasure of $10,000 cash and “some other cool stuff” is buried somewhere in the forest just outside of town. The pair shared a poem on social media as a clue of where to find it, promising more hints as the race continues.