Salt Lake City, UT

$10,000 treasure hunt commences in Salt Lake City

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreasure hunters are flocking to the Utah wilderness in search of a buried chest filled with $10,000. Explorer enthusiasts John Maxim and David Cline have unleashed a wave of treasure hunter tourism on the greater Salt Lake City area after promising their followers online that a treasure of $10,000 cash and “some other cool stuff” is buried somewhere in the forest just outside of town. The pair shared a poem on social media as a clue of where to find it, promising more hints as the race continues.

