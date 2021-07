TORXF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.