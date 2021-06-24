Letter: Albany residents owed apology after 'snarky' tweet

I was extremely disappointed to read Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh’s tweet mocking victims of gun violence in the city of Albany. I think it would be helpful for her to apologize and for her to listen to the families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. We all need to have compassion and understanding for each other if we are to solve today's problems. I often hear Republicans blaming New York Democrats for all of the problems in the state, but how are voters supposed to elect Republicans if all they have to offer are snarky tweets instead of potential solutions?