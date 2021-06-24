104 Jersey Dr., Tupelo, Mississippi 38804
Located in Heardtown Estates, Saltillo Schools - this 4br/3ba home sits on a corner lot! The main floor offers a master suite, walk-in closet, dual vanity, with separate soaking tub and shower. A guest bedroom with bath can double as an office or another main floor bedroom. Upstairs features a large gameroom, two bedrooms with a full bath! Great attic storage as well as a hall closet great for Christmas decoration storage! All info subject to verification.www.djournal.com