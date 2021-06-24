2137 Deer Run Dr., Tupelo, Mississippi 38804
Luxurious Spanish Revival estate w/ 5 ac just off Mt Vernon road. Blt by Gary Dailey, featured as Home of the Year in MS Builders Magazine, main residence offers 3,655 sf, three car garage, guest house w/ addtl 1728 sf. Immaculate chef's kitchen w/ high end appl., dbl Viking ovens, gas range, wet bar w/ blt in beverage fridge, polished limestone floors-perfect setting to entertain overlooking spacious living/dining areas. Expansive owners suite complete w sauna & work out area. Addtl en-suite bdrms w/ Brazilian cherry floors, oversized closets. Blue stone courtyd outside w/ Viking Stove & Grill wrapped in stone, outdoor dining /sitting area, extensive landscaping & wooded park like area leading to guest house w/shop & guest apt. All info subj to verification. AGENTS ee private remarks.www.djournal.com