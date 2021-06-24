Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

2137 Deer Run Dr., Tupelo, Mississippi 38804

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxurious Spanish Revival estate w/ 5 ac just off Mt Vernon road. Blt by Gary Dailey, featured as Home of the Year in MS Builders Magazine, main residence offers 3,655 sf, three car garage, guest house w/ addtl 1728 sf. Immaculate chef's kitchen w/ high end appl., dbl Viking ovens, gas range, wet bar w/ blt in beverage fridge, polished limestone floors-perfect setting to entertain overlooking spacious living/dining areas. Expansive owners suite complete w sauna & work out area. Addtl en-suite bdrms w/ Brazilian cherry floors, oversized closets. Blue stone courtyd outside w/ Viking Stove & Grill wrapped in stone, outdoor dining /sitting area, extensive landscaping & wooded park like area leading to guest house w/shop & guest apt. All info subj to verification. AGENTS ee private remarks.

www.djournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Tupelo, MS
Real Estate
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Tupelo, MS
Tupelo, MS
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Guest House#Spanish#Home Of The Year#Ms Builders Magazine#Brazilian#House W Shop Guest#Subj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy