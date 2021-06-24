Rome, WI - Arthur E. Hamersmeier, 85 of Rome, passed away at home on June 23, 2021. Arthur was born March 28, 1936, in Iuka, IL to William and Dorothy (Hahn) Hamersmeier. He attended Waukesha High School and graduated in 1955. On September 7, 1957, he married Irene Schmear in Waukesha, and the two shared 63 years of marriage. Arthur was a hard-working man who always provided for his family, and he was employed for many years as a machine maintenance technician at Henry's Foods in Milwaukee before his retirement in 1999. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He appreciated a good meal and liked to go bowling. Arthur was an excellent husband, a loving father, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed.