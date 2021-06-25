Cleveland City Planning Commission shares important road safety information

Harley-Davidson/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland City Planning Commission has shared some important information regarding road safety, particularly for scooters and bikes. The following is all you need to know about it.

Scooters and bicycles should be ridden in the street while adhering to all traffic laws. When feasible, use bike lanes. Passing individuals on scooters and bikes should be done with caution, leaving at least three feet of space.

For motor vehicle drivers:

Share the road with other drivers. On the road, people riding scooters and bikes are permitted. Bikers and scooter riders can ride in the middle of the travel lane to be seen and avoid road dangers, even if bike lanes are present.

Don't drive while you're distracted. Keep an eye out for slower-moving road users such as scooters and bicycles. Concentrate all of your focus on the road. Distractions such as messages and email should not be allowed to spoil a person's life.

Please proceed with caution. If there are at least three feet between the motor vehicle and the rider, drivers may pass them on scooters and bikes. To pass, change lanes if possible. You may pass through a double yellow line as long as you yield to oncoming traffic properly.

Before merging back into the right lane, be sure you're safely ahead of the rider. If there isn't enough room to pass safely, keep a safe distance behind you until you can.

Before you depart, take a look. Check your blind area when parking on the street to make sure you won't hit a scooter or bike rider when you open your door. Make it a habit to use the Dutch reach.

Patience is required. Everyone on the road wishes to arrive at their destination swiftly and safely. Waiting a few seconds to pass safely or double-checking there are no oncoming scooter or bike riders before turning saves lives.

For scooter and bike-share riders:

Ride in the street. Scooter and bike users should ride in the same direction as traffic and utilize the available bike lanes if possible. In business districts or locations where pedestrians are present, do not ride on the sidewalk.

Make yourself visible. Never take it for granted that a driver will see you. Ride at least three feet from the curb to ensure that other road users can see you. Scooters and bicycles have lights and reflectors, but bright colors should be worn whenever possible.

Be predictable. Observe all driving laws, including stopping when the light is red. When possible, signal a turn. Avoid weaving and uncontrolled riding.

Ride with caution. Carry no objects that will make it difficult for you to handle your scooter or bike. Don't get distracted or wear headphones while driving. It's not a good idea to drink and drive. No more than one person per gadget is allowed to ride.

Put on a helmet. There is just one brain in your body. Please keep it safe! On request, permitted businesses must provide you with a complimentary helmet.

Do not get stranded. Vendors of scooters are required to deactivate the devices between 7 PM and 7 AM under city laws. When planning your rides, keep this in mind.

And that is all you need to know to drive and ride safely. Keep all those guidelines in mind, and you'll keep not only yourself but also others safe as well.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.