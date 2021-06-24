Steam Summer Sale 2021 Kicks Off Today and Brought With it a Choose Your Own Adventure

Back in 2019 two-person Brazilian developer Viridino Studios launched action puzzler Rabisco on PC, and just this past May they partnered up with Ratalaika Games to bring a version of the game out for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. Now they are teaming up with Crescent Moon Games to bring Rabisco to iOS devices later this week. Don’t let the extremely cute and colorful exterior of Rabisco fool you, as this is one of those games that wears its hardcore difficulty proudly on its sleeve. You’ll need to guide Ms. Rabisco through 100 levels of treacherous traps, deadly enemies, and plenty of different gameplay mechanics. Check out the launch trailer for the PC version of Rabisco.