Steam Summer Sale 2021 Kicks Off Today and Brought With it a Choose Your Own Adventure
Today, June 24th, 2021, Valve has launched its annual Steam Summer Sale. The sale will last until July 8th, 2021, and discounts pretty much everything in the digital marketplace up to 75% off MSRP (rather, that was the biggest we could find at the time of writing). Featured immediately on the home page is a steep discount on Battlefield V’s Definitive Edition at $12.49, Halo The Master Chief Collection at $19.99, and a less discounted but immensely popular Valheim at $17.99. In addition to the deep discounts and soon-to-be empty wallets, Valve also brought a little mini-game that will run alongside the sale named Forge Your Fate.attackofthefanboy.com
