Steam Summer Sale 2021 Kicks Off Today and Brought With it a Choose Your Own Adventure

By Andron Smith
attackofthefanboy.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, June 24th, 2021, Valve has launched its annual Steam Summer Sale. The sale will last until July 8th, 2021, and discounts pretty much everything in the digital marketplace up to 75% off MSRP (rather, that was the biggest we could find at the time of writing). Featured immediately on the home page is a steep discount on Battlefield V’s Definitive Edition at $12.49, Halo The Master Chief Collection at $19.99, and a less discounted but immensely popular Valheim at $17.99. In addition to the deep discounts and soon-to-be empty wallets, Valve also brought a little mini-game that will run alongside the sale named Forge Your Fate.

The magnificent beast Legiana is available for you to breed in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, although you will need to wait a little bit before you are able to do so. A Monster that since its debut in Monster Hunter: World has been a fan-favorite, although kind of annoying hunt, but this time around you are actually able to tame it and soar the skies alongside it.

