Scarlet Nexus: Where to Find Saws Paws – Eyes That See All

Battle Record A is a rare item in Scarlet Nexus that can only be found in specific areas of the game. You can only get it by eliminating a specific set of enemies, but they’re thankfully not that hard to find. Unfortunately, these enemies also carry a wide array of other items, so it could take a while to get the thing you want. There are also several different types of Battle Records, so there’s no guarantee you’ll walk away with Battle Record A on your first attempt. Here’s how to get Battle Record A in Scarlet Nexus.