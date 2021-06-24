Cancel
Scarlet Nexus: Where to Find Vase Paws – Surprise Test

By Victor Vellas
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like other early game side quests in Scarlet Nexus, the Surprise Test one has you running around, looking for some Vase Paws, enemies that were encountered in the first areas you explored in this new Brain Punk world. Literally being some hellish flower vases with feet and heels (go figure) they can easily be located in meres minutes. What’s rather tricky though, is that you need to kill two of them, while in mid-air. The hard part of this pre-requisite is not the actual execution, but the fact that you may have missed this small description while reading the quest’s summary.

