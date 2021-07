Tyson Fury experienced a major setback when he tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his third title fight against Deontay Wilder. As a result, the third fight in their trilogy will be pushed from July 24 to early October. If Fury is able to emerge with a win in October, the heavyweight champion could look to fight Anthony Joshua. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes that fight could take place early next year if Joshua is able to defend his titles against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25.