A summery fried chicken dish that pays homage to a lockdown standby
During my own personal pandemic food journey I cooked a lot, but when I did order out, I did so with intention. I was either checking out a chef friend’s pop-up, trying to support a business I really cared about, or — more often — going for the greatest hits. For me that meant the most succulent carnitas at a certain taqueria in the Mission District (El Castillo); those shrimp cakes at “my” Vietnamese spot (Bac Lieu, also in the Mission), which had the crispiest shell and a chewy, mochi-like center; or pizza, literally pizza from anywhere that I thought would be good (Flour+Water and Square Pie Guys, both in San Francisco; and Triple Beam in Los Angeles).www.sfchronicle.com