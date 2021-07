Timothy “Tim” C. Paddock, 71, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born in Tehachapi, CA, on June 27, 1950. Tim’s family moved from California to Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, where he graduated high school in 1968. Tim later joined the Navy as an aviation ordnance man. His squadron, VA 22 the Fighting Redcocks, made two nine-month Westpac cruises, first on the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard and then on the USS Coral Sea.