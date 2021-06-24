Fresno State finds new radio home with iHeartMedia

Traore is almost certainly under-ranked at No. 72 in the nation by 247Sports (and the 247Sports recruiting experts have admitted it). He's a pretty impressive combination of being both a true low post prospect with some perimeter skills. Physically he's probably 6-9+ and probably 220, well-built already but has room to add more muscle. He gets quite a bit done because of the strength he carries in his upper body and shoulders. Traore isn't necessarily a super-explosive athlete, but has good hops, he runs very well for his size, can get out and fill a lane on a break, and has good feet. Offensively, he has some post moves already, and he uses those big shoulders to carve out space very effectively, with a light touch around the basket. He has a good feel for the pick and roll at this early stage. He also has a perimeter offensive game, with a nice jumper and some decent handle. He can catch the ball facing the basket and take a few bounces and finish or pull-up. He's not a great shooter from beyond the arc right now but there's potential there. Defensively, he's absolutely a five, without really the elite lateral quickness to necessarily defend wings, but he stands out because he's a very physical defensive presence in the post. He's a good shot blocker, and a good rebounder that has good instincts for a ball coming off the rim.