Fresno State finds new radio home with iHeartMedia

By BarkBoard.com Staff
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fresno State Bulldogs will have a new radio home beginning this season. After almost a decade on 940 AM ESPN radio, the ‘Dogs have reached a new agreement with iHeartMedia for both radio and online broadcasts. iHeartMedia is represented by many stations up and down the Valley. In Fresno,...

Football247Sports

Highlights: Running back offer Roderick Robinson II

On Monday, Arizona offered San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. He is rated as the 50th best player in California and 24th best running back in the country according to 247Sports and currently holds an offer from California as well. Robinson already has a college physique at...
Oklahoma State247Sports

Oklahoma State hoops offers rising forward Ryan Dunn

With the basketball recruiting live period in full swing, Oklahoma State hoops is out on the trail searching for its latest targets. The newest offer went out Monday to a rising forward in the 2022 class. Pennsburg (Pa.) Perkiomen School product Ryan Dunn announced his offer via social media as...
Birmingham, AL247Sports

Bossi's Best: Yohan Traore headlines Adidas 3SSB awards

I spent all of the first of July’s three live periods where college coaches can be out scouting players in the Birmingham, Alabama area. The bulk of my time was spent at the Adidas 3SSB event and the three stripes event was loaded with talent at all levels. After taking...
College Sports247Sports

Husker Basketball announces signing of Alonzo Verge Jr.

Nebraska basketball officially announced the signing of Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge Jr., on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Chicago native averaged double digits in scoring in his two seasons at Arizona State, and earned Pac-12 sixth-man of the year honors as a junior and will have one season of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
College Sports247Sports

UCLA Recruiting Notes After First July Eval Period

Traore is almost certainly under-ranked at No. 72 in the nation by 247Sports (and the 247Sports recruiting experts have admitted it). He's a pretty impressive combination of being both a true low post prospect with some perimeter skills. Physically he's probably 6-9+ and probably 220, well-built already but has room to add more muscle. He gets quite a bit done because of the strength he carries in his upper body and shoulders. Traore isn't necessarily a super-explosive athlete, but has good hops, he runs very well for his size, can get out and fill a lane on a break, and has good feet. Offensively, he has some post moves already, and he uses those big shoulders to carve out space very effectively, with a light touch around the basket. He has a good feel for the pick and roll at this early stage. He also has a perimeter offensive game, with a nice jumper and some decent handle. He can catch the ball facing the basket and take a few bounces and finish or pull-up. He's not a great shooter from beyond the arc right now but there's potential there. Defensively, he's absolutely a five, without really the elite lateral quickness to necessarily defend wings, but he stands out because he's a very physical defensive presence in the post. He's a good shot blocker, and a good rebounder that has good instincts for a ball coming off the rim.
College Sports247Sports

Gators keeping tabs on 4-star OT

Gators keeping tabs on a 4-star OT who is working on visiting UF's campus later this month. © 2005-2021 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
NFL247Sports

Meet the Notre Dame Football Committed Class of 2022

The future of the Notre Dame football program is extremely bright. The Fighting Irish have had quite the run over the past few seasons including two trips to the College Football Playoffs over the past three seasons. The staff has recruited well over the last couple of cycles and that hasn’t stopped with this class.
College Sports247Sports

2023 DB Jamari Thomas gets first offers

Ann Arbor (Mich.) Huron class of 2023 defensive back Jamari Thomas has offers from Eastern Kentucky and Central Michigan. His size (6-2, 180 pounds) and cover skills are among the attributes that have helped him earn these first two opportunities. "It was amazing and a blessing from God that I...
College Sports247Sports

Huskers add transfer receiver from FCS level

Nebraska has added a wide receiver from the FCS ranks, with Chancellor Brewington now participating in summer workouts, Husker 247 confirmed. He began appearing in the student directory and a workout video released by Nebraska's social media account this week. Brewington hasn't played for Northern Arizona since 2018, but was...
Ohio State247Sports

Ohio State pitcher Jack Neely selected by New York Yankees in 11th round of MLB Draft

Make it three Ohio State pitchers who have been selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees took right-hander Jack Neely in the 11th round (pick No. 333 overall). The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Neely played just one season for the Buckeyes after transferring from Texas. Previously in this year's MLB Draft, the San Francisco Giants took lefty Seth Lonsway in the sixth round and the Detroit Tigers drafted right-hander Garrett Burhenn in the ninth round.

