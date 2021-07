It was officially confirmed on an online post in regards to the PlayStation 5 free upgrade of video game Greedfall. The Gold Edition of the game and the new expansion just launched recently with some good news for fans. Players who already own the original game on PS4 and/or Xbox One are eligible to download a free upgrade of the PS5 and/or Xbox Series X/S version of the game. It will enhance the performance and improve visuals for the better.