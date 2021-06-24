2012 Garland Estates Ct, Henrico, VA 23229

FIRST FLOOR OWNERS SUITE AND 3RD FLOOR BONUS/BEDROOM. Awesome brick front colonial in the heart of the West End. Near tons of shopping, entertainment and major thorughfares. Close to everything. FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM. Bright and open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. Double width driveway, 3rd floor recreation room and so much more. Quick and flexible closing available form your client that just can't wait to move. Please add this to your search. You'll be glad that you did.