Wanamingo, MN

Glen Rechtzigel 1939-2021

News-Record
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlen Ronald Rechtzigel, 82, of Wanamingo, died on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Zumbrota Care Center. He was born in St. Paul on March 9, 1939, to Leonard and Ella (Kirchner) Rechtzigel. He grew up on the family farm near Rosemount and graduated from Rosemount High School in 1957. After high school, he attended Mechanic Arts School. He returned to the family farm in 1959. On November 16, 1963, he was united in marriage to Jean Schwanz at Concordia Lutheran Church in St. Paul. In April of 1974, they moved to Wanamingo where they began their dairy farm and raised their four children. Glen had an unparalleled work ethic and loved farming. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, traveling, playing cards with his lifelong friends, old cars, and Gopher football. He was a family man and enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. In 2013, Glen was able to take a trip of a lifetime to Alaska where he caught a giant salmon and created many wonderful memories. Glen was known by everyone for his sense of humor and he enjoyed a good, hearty laugh. He was a member of Dale Lutheran Church.

www.zumbrota.com
