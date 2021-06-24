Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

6914 Monument Ave, Henrico, VA 23226

Richmond.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStylish and meticulously cared for – this updated brick ranch will not disappoint! Conveniently located near the city, but with county taxes. This home features three bedrooms, which includes a master suite with a gorgeous walk-in shower with subway tile and penny round tile flooring. The second and third bedrooms are very spacious and include original hardwoods and plenty of natural light. The sizable living room boasts a beautiful picture window, brick fireplace, lovely crown molding, and built-in shelves and cabinets. The dining room is outfitted with chair-rail molding and French doors that lead to a nice sitting area, office, or playroom. Granite counters, dovetail drawers with soft-close slides, new backsplash, and stainless steel appliances make for a stunning kitchen. The outdoor slate stone patio is the perfect spot to relax in the private backyard with mature trees and greenery. A covered carport, long paved driveway, and plenty of off-street parking make this a great home for entertaining. Updates include roof (2020), windows (2017), kitchen backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, vent fans in both bathrooms, ceiling fans, and abundant laundry room storage. Don’t miss this!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Molding#Subway#Monument#Under Cabinet Lighting#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy