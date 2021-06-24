6914 Monument Ave, Henrico, VA 23226

Stylish and meticulously cared for – this updated brick ranch will not disappoint! Conveniently located near the city, but with county taxes. This home features three bedrooms, which includes a master suite with a gorgeous walk-in shower with subway tile and penny round tile flooring. The second and third bedrooms are very spacious and include original hardwoods and plenty of natural light. The sizable living room boasts a beautiful picture window, brick fireplace, lovely crown molding, and built-in shelves and cabinets. The dining room is outfitted with chair-rail molding and French doors that lead to a nice sitting area, office, or playroom. Granite counters, dovetail drawers with soft-close slides, new backsplash, and stainless steel appliances make for a stunning kitchen. The outdoor slate stone patio is the perfect spot to relax in the private backyard with mature trees and greenery. A covered carport, long paved driveway, and plenty of off-street parking make this a great home for entertaining. Updates include roof (2020), windows (2017), kitchen backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, vent fans in both bathrooms, ceiling fans, and abundant laundry room storage. Don’t miss this!