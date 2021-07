Many brands worldwide are making an effort to become more sustainable to better our communities, our environment, and the future. We live in a world where everything has become so fast-paced and easily accessible that it's often easy to forget about the impact this has on our planet. Fast fashion, as convenient as it may be, is detrimental to our environment. To put it into perspective, it takes approximately 1,800 gallons of water to grow enough cotton to produce a single pair of denim jeans. This helps explain why fashion is responsible for 8% of carbon emissions.