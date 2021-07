Every single year, I do a podcast where I put the NFL’s quarterbacks into tiers. Once I start from the foundational principle that wins aren’t a quarterback statistic, I evolved into ranking quarterbacks based on how much help an organization needs to give them in order to win games. The amount of help given to the quarterback was broken into categories and outcomes, ranking from “significant help needed to reach playoffs” to “notable help needed to make Super Bowl but can make playoffs in plurality due to...,” with the top tier of quarterbacks being “can win Super Bowl in plurality due to.