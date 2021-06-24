Cancel
Surgical Robots as a Service in Gains Traction in Pandemic Aftermath

roboticsbusinessreview.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe profound impact of the pandemic on the business of health care is still being calculated. The latest reports suggest that over three dozen hospitals went bankrupt in 2020, and the American Hospital Association estimated that hospital and health system losses totaled at least $323.1 billion at the end of 2020. Hospital Value Analysis Committees (VAC) will be under pressure to supply hospitals with the latest and greatest medical devices at the same time with considerably smaller capital expense budgets.

www.roboticsbusinessreview.com
