I am pretty certain he'll get a chance with his skill set. I've seen precious few catchers come up through the minors with the ability to hit: Posey, Wieters, Salvy Perez, and maybe 10 others over the years. Ausmus could hit a little and had a great career. Michaels will probably not make the majors but he should get a shot, and if he's ok playing for very little, he'd probably be a pro for a few years managing developing pitchers. He can certainly hit at least as well as the guys coming up through the Nationals' system right now... :)