ECB may stay looser for longer, weighing on EURGBP. Retail traders pare back long GBP/USD positions. The British Pound is fairly flat in early trade Monday with little or no drivers during the session to push Sterling. Cable trades around 1.3890, just off a fresh two-week high, aided by last Friday’s US dollar sell-off. Today’s range is very small and will likely remain so ahead of the US Treasury 10-year auction later in the session, where investors will try and drive UST yields higher in order to buy cheaper bonds. Tomorrow’s 30-year bond auction will also be closely watched, coming after the latest look at US inflation.