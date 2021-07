Included in the NTSB report on the sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose were a series of findings voted on and accepted by the board. Among them was the finding that there were no issues with the conduct of captain or crew on the incident voyage or problems with the vessel itself. During the hearing, a series of welds made on the Scandies Rose were scrutinized heavily, but the NTSB found that this did not contribute to the sinking of the vessel.