Cancer

Mirati Therapeutics' Adagrasib Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Harboring the KRAS G12C Mutation

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to adagrasib for the potential treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who harbor the KRASG12C mutation following prior systemic therapy.

