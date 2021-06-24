Rexford Industrial Announces $188.9 Million of Investment Activity
LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, announced the acquisition of five industrial properties comprising 660,254 square feet of improvements on 28.8 acres of land for an aggregate purchase price of $188.9 million. The acquisitions were funded using a combination of cash-on-hand and proceeds from the Company's previously executed forward equity offerings.