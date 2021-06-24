Rexford Industrial Announces $188.9 Million of Investment Activity

Lake Forest, Calif, July 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 46,029,920 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 23,014,960 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.869 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.81 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.