AMC Orders ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series Based on Anne Rice’s Novel

AMC Networks has greenlit the series Interview with the Vampire based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novel. The new show is slated to arrive on AMC+ and AMC in 2022. The news comes following a major acquisition made in 2020 in which the company acquired rights to 18 of Rice’s iconic titles including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series. This is the first title from the acquisition that will be developed into a TV series.

