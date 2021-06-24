The OHZONE, Inc., Founder, Recognized by First Annual Forbes Next 1000

Success Credit Union of Blytheville received a dose of media love courtesy of Forbes, which named it the best credit union in Arkansas on June 24. “We didn’t seek it out and are as surprised as everybody else,” said CEO Sherry Gray. “We’re a very humble, small organization. It makes us so proud of our members being surveyed and giving us such high marks. It was a nice honor that reflects well on our board of directors who are all volunteers.”