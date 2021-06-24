Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The OHZONE, Inc., Founder, Recognized by First Annual Forbes Next 1000

By The Ohzone, Inc.
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 18 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The OHZONE, Inc. and founder, Oh Tepmongkol, have been recognized and honored in the Forbes Next 1000 Class of 2021. Forbes Next 1000 highlights the world's most promising new entrepreneurs, a group consisting entirely of sole proprietors and self-funded and pre-revenue startups. Founder Oh Tepmongkol was recognized for her outstanding achievements and innovation at The OHZONE, a B2B fashion technology company democratizing virtual fashion with turnkey 3DREAL™ digitization services and instant virtual showrooms. The startup's technology makes digital fashion highly-accessible to small and medium businesses for B2B and B2C sales.

www.thepress.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
704
Followers
19K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mellody Hobson
Person
Ciara
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Ayesha Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Fashion Industry#Startup#First Annual#The Ohzone Inc#Goldman Sachs Foundation#Ariel Investments Co Ceo#Vr Ar#Retail Tech Insights#Top Fashion Tech 2021#The Ohzone Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Marketing
Country
Thailand
News Break
Business
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Swiggy elevates Phani Kishan as co-founder

Jul. 12—BENGALURU — Foodtech major Swiggy has elevated long-time employee Phani Kishan Addepalli as its co-founder, company chief executive Harsha Majety told employees in an internal memo on Monday. Addepalli has been one of the early employees of the Bangalore-based food tech company, joining the team in March 2015. "This...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

RedBlock receives strategic investment from Nasdaq listed The9

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Fintech company RedBlock announced that they have accepted the strategic investment from The9, a company listed on Nasdaq. In addition to obtaining funding from The9, RedBlock will leverage the resources from The9 to carry out strategic cooperation with The9's subsidiaries in the fields of overseas business and asset digitization.
Arkansas Business

Success Credit Union Recognized by Forbes

Success Credit Union of Blytheville received a dose of media love courtesy of Forbes, which named it the best credit union in Arkansas on June 24. “We didn’t seek it out and are as surprised as everybody else,” said CEO Sherry Gray. “We’re a very humble, small organization. It makes us so proud of our members being surveyed and giving us such high marks. It was a nice honor that reflects well on our board of directors who are all volunteers.”
Industrypfonline.com

Aluminum Summit Announces Forbes Recognized Keynote Speaker

Registration is open for the Aluminum Summit, the collocated event of the Aluminum Anodizers Council’s (AAC) Annual Anodizing Conference and the Aluminum Extruders Council’s (AEC) Management Conference. The Aluminum Summit will offer a wide-ranging program that addresses critical challenges faced by the aluminum industry, including the effects of the COVID-19...
Businessaithority.com

Denali Communications Group Appoints New CEO

Denali Communications Group, Inc. (Denali) has hired Allen Ronk as its CEO. Mr. Ronk will also serve as the President of Brandywine Communications (Brandywine), the largest Denali subsidiary. Denali, a private equity backed holding company, owns multiple aerospace/defense businesses that design, engineer and manufacture electronic communication and connectivity solutions for...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Health HR Inc.

Acquisition Marks Entrance Into Medical Staffing Vertical. FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully completed the acquisition of Health HR Inc. Health HR (HHR) is a South Florida...
Businessaithority.com

Coravin, Inc. Appoints Leena Jain as Chief Marketing Officer of Coravin

Former Humanscale and L’oréal Executive Brings Strong Brand Marketing Experience, Data-Driven Decision-Making and Organizational Excellence to Coravin. Coravin, Inc. the premier global wine technology company, announced the appointment of Leena Jain as its Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Jain will build a commercial strategy to deepen the Coravin...
Businessfinextra.com

Broadway Technology appoints Bruce Boytim as COO

Broadway Technology, a leading provider of high-performance front-office solutions, today announced it appointed Bruce Boytim Chief Operating Officer. Boytim joined Broadway’s expanded executive team to optimize business development processes, drive strategic direction and deliver seamless client experiences. He is responsible for accelerating global growth, driving day-to-day operations and ensuring Broadway’s technology offerings continue to exceed client requirements.
Businessaithority.com

Taboola Adds Gilad Shany, Chief Executive Officer At ION Acquisition Corporation, To Its Board Of Directors

Taboola a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, announced the appointment of investment industry veteran Gilad Shany to its board of directors. Gilad currently serves as Chief Executive Officer at ION Acquisition Corporation, a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) that has raised US $258,750,000 in its initial public offering, and Managing Partner and co-founder of ION Crossover Partners (ICP). ION is a leading Israeli based investment management firm with over $3bn of AUM across private and public markets, and a fundamental research focus on Israeli technology companies.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

Hub Group promotes Paperiello to intermodal president

OAK BROOK -- Hub Group announced the promotion of Vince Paperiello to president of Intermodal and chief solutions officer. In his expanded role, Paperiello will be responsible for the performance of Hub Group's intermodal business as well as his current role leading Hub Group's customer solutions. Paperiello joined Hub Group...
Wilmington, MABusiness Insider

UniFirst Celebrates 20th Annual Founder's Day

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniforms, workwear, and facility service products for businesses, recently held their 20th annual Founder's Day companywide, an annual event that celebrates the life, memory, and business values of company founder Aldo Croatti.
EconomyPosted by
LkldNow

Born & Bread Founder Makes Forbes ‘Next 1,000’ List

Jennifer Smurr, the 33-year-old founder of Born & Bread Bakehouse, was named to the Forbes list of “Next 1,000” emerging entrepreneurs. As the pandemic spread, she kept the business growing by pivoting to a pre-order system, and in the subscribers-only Ledger article she hints at coming changes: “I’ll leave it with we want to be more consistent than what we are doing now.” MORE: Born & Bread | Forbes Next 1,000 | Smurr’s listing.
Businessmartechseries.com

Q4 Inc. Recognized by Great Place to Work® Canada for Several Areas of Distinction

Q4 Inc., a leading capital markets communications platform provider, announced today that the company has been designated as a Top 50 Best Workplaces in Canada, as well as a Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women and Top 50 Best Workplaces for Inclusion, after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This is the third consecutive year Q4 has been recognized in these categories.
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

VisitNorman recognized for two innovative campaigns at annual RedBud awards

Following a year when the threat of COVID-19 kept people indoors, VisitNorman was recognized at the state’s annual RedBud Awards banquet for two innovative tourism campaigns that promoted pandemic safety and supported local businesses. “We were really honored to receive both of these awards,” said Dan Schemm, executive director for...
Bedford, INwbiw.com

The Robotillers of Bedford recognized at FIRST® Global Innovation Awards

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Students from around the world were recognized Tuesday for their exemplary societal solutions at the eleventh annual FIRST® Global Innovation Awards powered by Star Wars: Force for Change, which was held as a remote broadcast on FIRSTtv on Twitch. The Robotillers of Bedford were also recognized. Sixty...
Breckenridge, COSummit Daily News

Breckenridge businesses recognized as Service Champions in annual awards

One Breckenridge announced the winners of its Annual Service Champion awards at its annual Breckenridge Tourism Office meeting, recognizing individuals and businesses for outstanding guest service. Seasonal champion recognitions are awarded regularly, and both winners of this year’s annual award have received numerous seasonal recognitions. Breckenridge Tourism Office spokesperson Austyn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy