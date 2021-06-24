The OHZONE, Inc., Founder, Recognized by First Annual Forbes Next 1000
SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The OHZONE, Inc. and founder, Oh Tepmongkol, have been recognized and honored in the Forbes Next 1000 Class of 2021. Forbes Next 1000 highlights the world's most promising new entrepreneurs, a group consisting entirely of sole proprietors and self-funded and pre-revenue startups. Founder Oh Tepmongkol was recognized for her outstanding achievements and innovation at The OHZONE, a B2B fashion technology company democratizing virtual fashion with turnkey 3DREAL™ digitization services and instant virtual showrooms. The startup's technology makes digital fashion highly-accessible to small and medium businesses for B2B and B2C sales.www.thepress.net