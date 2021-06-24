Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Unemployment dips slightly as states grapple over federal benefits

By Casey Harper
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) - Newly released federal data shows unemployment numbers improved slightly this week as states consider whether to turn away federal jobless benefits. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data Thursday showing the number of new unemployment claims filed changed little in the last week. Though unemployment has improved since the pandemic, it remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic figures.

www.thepress.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
703
Followers
19K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
Chuck Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Bls#The White House#Americans#Covid#Republicans#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

Federal Unemployment Benefits End, But Wyoming Tourism Worker Shortage Persists

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As Wyoming gears up for another summer of increased visitation, tourism-reliant businesses are still struggling to find enough workers to operate fully. Many business owners attribute the predicament to unemployment benefits people are receiving, Wyoming Public Media reported. Domenic Bravo, CEO...
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida sees dip in unemployment claims in final week of federal assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Florida had a dip in new unemployment claims during the final week in which jobless people could get $300 a week in federal assistance. In a report released Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor estimated that 6,086 new jobless claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended June 26, down from a revised count of 7,667 in the week that ended June 19.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Hoosiers seek answers as wait for federal unemployment benefits continues

INDIANAPOLIS – After a judge’s preliminary injunction Friday that Indiana must continue its participation in the federal pandemic unemployment benefits, many Hoosiers are still waiting to receive their payments this week. “I hate this because this is a nightmare,” said Ricky Peavler, who lives in Indianapolis. Peavler said he had...
Indiana State953wiki.com

Judge: Federal pandemic unemployment benefits must continue in Indiana

A Marion County judge has temporarily halted Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order to stop providing federal pandemic unemployment benefits, meaning those benefits will continue to flow to out-of-work Hoosiers for the time being. Judge John Hanley issued the order Friday, less than two weeks after the faith group Concerned Clergy of...
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy