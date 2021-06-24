Unemployment dips slightly as states grapple over federal benefits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Florida had a dip in new unemployment claims during the final week in which jobless people could get $300 a week in federal assistance. In a report released Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor estimated that 6,086 new jobless claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended June 26, down from a revised count of 7,667 in the week that ended June 19.