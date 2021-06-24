Cancel
Comerica Bank's California Index Moves Higher

By Comerica Bank
The Press
The Press
 18 days ago
DALLAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank's California Economic Activity Index increased in April to a level of 110.9. April's reading is 19.6 percent above the historical low of 92.7 set in June 2020. The index averaged 107.9 points in 2020, 18.9 points below the average for all of 2019. March's index reading was revised to 108.1.

