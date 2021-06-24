Every life is a ministry; every person is a minister

Whose permission are you waiting on to change the world?. If you really think about it, Jesus never went through any kind of credentialing program or licensing process to do what he did or be who he was. Sure, there was that one time when he went somewhere far away, starved, and then fought off the devil’s three temptations (Matthew 4:1-11). But, these days, ministers in training have to get a master’s degree, undergo psychological testing, be interviewed by many people, many times, and write many papers on many topics, all of which takes many years.