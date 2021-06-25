Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

The Good Life with AARP: Cooking for Two with Carol Daniel Sweepstakes 2021

Tom Foden
 16 days ago

Kevin McCutcheon/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO — AARP Missouri or formerly known as the American Associate of Retired Person is providing resources, experiences and tools for people to live the best life. You are invited to The Good Life with AARP Missouri.

The Good Life with AARP is giving the opportunities for you to choose a wide variety of topics and interests of areas that will help you. Whether it’s cooking or having a goal to get back in shape, AARP will provide you with a variety of experiences to follow. Look for all the opportunities from The Good Life with AARP via https://local.aarp.org/guest/happenings/.

This 2021 AARP in St. Louis is inviting you to “Cooking for Two with Carol Daniel Sweepstakes 2021” the event will take place online on AARP Missouri Facebook and YouTube channel between May 7, 2021 at 12.01 a.m. CST and 11.59 p.m. CST on October 19 2021.

The upcoming Cooking for Two with Carol Daniel Sweepstakes is on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 6.30 p.m. CT and on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 7 p.m. CT.

AARP is giving away an AARP red or black aprons just like the ones that Caron and the guest chef are wearing. Join and enter the event to win the aprons, there will be a winner each month and that means five chances for you to win the aprons. To enter the event please complete the following form https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=i-OVo3VLRE6TSZo33kYKM1fI73JkW6tIhW_HwJFrkSlUMVNZMDY0N1k2WkJSSFRXV1FPUjVFRTJCVS4u.

In addition, no purchase is necessary to enter. AARP will conduct one drawing per month during the May – September period to select the lucky winner. The event is open for all legal residents of the fifty (50) the United States/District of Columbia. Participants must be 18 years or older to enter and only one entry per individual is permitted. AARP will send you a follow-up email to confirm your interest.

